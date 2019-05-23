Introducing ‘The Network’: A new newsletter for professional women

In June, Business Report is launching a new information and networking resource to connect professional women in the Capital Region.

Professional women have told us they want to read the stories and lessons of female entrepreneurs and executives. They want to know the workplace challenges and successes of others like them in the Capital Region. They want to make business connections with other women.

So on June 4, we are publishing the first edition of The Network—a monthly e-newsletter that will do just that. This free professional development and business resource will offer leadership and management advice, shared life/work experiences, guidance for navigating workplace challenges, insight into the entrepreneurship experience, tech intelligence that can help you get ahead, and more.

The content is 100% local—a newsletter written by south Louisiana women for south Louisiana women.

