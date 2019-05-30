inRegister’s Father’s Day gift guides
Does your dad have a closet full of “#1 Dad” items and an office jam-packed with homemade art? If so, this gift guide is for you.
Everyone is guilty of waiting until the last minute and opting for a less-than-personal gift. This Father’s Day, we’ve resolved to change all of that. We rounded up some of our favorite gifts for different kinds of dads. Click the items below for pricing information:
- 7″ Miyubi Birchwood Nakiri knife, $350 (on sale now for $229.96). Sur La Table
- Philips Airfryer with TurboStar Avance, $249.95. Williams Sonoma
- Smokin Hot gift box, $32. Red Stick Spice Company
- Large Big Green Egg, $1,133 (on sale now for $899). Goodwood Hardware
- Jay D’s Louisiana Barbecue Sauce, $9. Red Stick Spice Company
- The Encyclopedia of Cajun & Creole Cuisine by John Folse, $55.95. Barnes & Noble
- Steak gift box, from $95. Maxwell’s Market
- Maverick bluetooth barbecue thermometer, $99. Goodwood Hardware
- Hobie 2019 Mirage Compass kayak, $1,949. Massey’s Professional Outfitters
- Canine float coat, $79.95. Orvis
- Patagonia “Blake Hole” duffel bag, 129. The Backpacker
- Yeti “Roadie” cooler, $199.99. The Backpacker
- On “Cloudswift” sneaker, $149.99. Varsity Sports
- Engravable steel pocket knife, $20. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry
- Rembrant pen, $165. Anton’s Fine Jewelry
- Heated razor by Gillettelabs, $200. The Art of Shaving
- Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear headphones, $349.95 (on sale now for $279.95). Apple
- Bond no. 9 cologne in “Wall Street,” $250. Bumble Lane
- Painting by Tony Mose. Esom Gallery
- Moore & Giles “Donald” leather dopp kit, $195. Carriages Fine Clothier
- Coravin Model Eleven wine preservation system, $799.95. Williams Sonoma
- Haspel X G.H. Bass & Co. classic boater shoe, $130. Haspel
What gift guides do you want to see next? Let us know in the comments below.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!