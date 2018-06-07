From the June Issue: Indian Americans celebrate their heritage in Baton Rouge

During the later half of the 20th century, a flood of Indian professionals settled on American soil for the first time. In this strange new land, they formed tight-knit communities in which they continued to celebrate their culture, heritage, and customs.

In Baton Rouge today, this community has grown to include second- and third-generation Indian Americans. As these younger generations emerge into 21st-century America, the traditions of their homeland are not being forgotten. In local Hindu temples, the first of which was built in 1992, Indian families gather to celebrate their heritage.

LSU Professor Pratul Ajmera, who immigrated from India in 1982 with his two children, says, “A very big step has been taken to transfer Hindu values and customs to now the third generation.”

