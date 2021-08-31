Resources for Baton Rougeans after Hurricane Ida

As of Monday morning, most local businesses were closed and officials urged residents to stay off the road. The damage Hurricane Ida caused to our area is still being assessed.

In the meantime, here are a few organizations and resources that may help.

Our sister publication 225 will continue to update this page as more information becomes available. If you have any tips or know of fundraisers they should add, please email [email protected].

Power outage maps

See where power outages remain or have been restored in our area with these Entergy and Demco street-by-street maps.

Share or find emergency resources via rescue groups

When 225 covered the August 2016 floods, we saw just how impactful social media can be during disaster events. Hurricane Ida 2021 Status is a statewide Facebook group with more than 42,000 members sharing storm damage photos, urgent rescue requests and other resources. Louisiana Flood Rescue is a group that was started during the 2016 flood to help thousands of residents across the state and remains active today.

Reach the Cajun Navy

If you know of someone trapped in their home, you can submit a rescue request to the Cajun Navy here. The Cajun Navy is also collecting donations for those in need.

Help local pets

Local organizations like Companion Animal Alliance worked with emergency fosters to keep pets safe during the storm. As the storm makes it way out of the state, shelters will reassess their needs and how you can help. Local pet blogger @itsteddygrams rounded up a list of local pet shelters and nonprofits you can check in with during recovery efforts.

Baton Rouge area hospital updates

As Hurricane Ida swept through Baton Rouge Sunday evening, many hospitals, already strained with high numbers of COVID-19 patients, lost power. Daily Report has a roundup of what we know so far about hospital and clinic closures.

Mental health services

While some offices remained closed Monday, here are some resources—including telehealth options—for those who may need help coping with the stress of the storm’s aftermath.

• Office of Behavioral Health in the Louisiana Department of Health

• Capital Area Human Services

• HCO Behavioral Health Services

This article originally appeared in the August 30 edition of the 225 Daily newsletter.