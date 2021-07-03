Home team: Baton Rouge-connected athletes you can catch in Tokyo

Their names are part of Baton Rouge and Olympic lore: Willie Davenport. Carly Patterson. Warren Morris. Seimone Augustus. These are just a few of the local athletes who have not only competed in the Olympic Games but have brought home the gleaming hardware that meant they were among the best in the world. And this summer, a handful of new names is being added to the list of Baton Rouge-connected talents who have made their countries’ Olympic teams, in the hopes of turning their own dreams of medals into reality. Here are the local athletes who had punched their tickets to Tokyo as of press time:

Along with big-name stars and returning Olympians like Caeleb Dressel, this little-known 20-year-old stunned the swimming world when he secured a spot on the 100-meter freestyle roster for Tokyo, becoming the first LSU swimmer ever to make the U.S. Olympic team.

The 400-meter dash is definitely a grueling race—try sprinting a full lap around the track and see what we mean—but this former LSU runner made it look easy as he ran a personal best time of 44.35 seconds in the U.S. Olympic trials.

This former LSU basketball star and All-American already knows the taste of gold, but she’s headed back to sports’ biggest stage this month as part of her fourth American women’s hoops Olympics team.

Her LSU kinesiology degree will no doubt help this flyweight boxer get her body in fighting shape as she leads the U.S. women’s boxing team in Tokyo. Fuchs, who didn’t even get into the ring until her sophomore year in college, is currently ranked No. 3 in the world.

Wearing the colors of Team Mexico will be this LSU diver, who holds the university’s record for the 3-meter springboard. He’ll compete alongside a partner as part of the 3-meter synchronized event in Tokyo.

Former Tiger pole vaulter Duplantis is known for soaring high above the competition, currently holding the world indoor record at 6.18 meters. Born in Lafayette to an American father and Swedish mother, he will compete for the Scandinavian country as a dual citizen.