Spotted: Magnolia-themed Home Malone linens at Hey Penelope

Of course the Louisiana-themed painted homewares—from serving dishes to kitchen towels to coasters—from New Orleans-based Home Malone would eventually find their fans in Baton Rouge. Hey Penelope has taken its stock of the brand’s magnolia-themed Local Life Linens a step further, pairing them with the complementary floral patterns of wrapping paper and ceramics (plus a side of roux spoons to boot).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hey, Penelope ♡ Baton Rouge (@heypenelope)a

We’re already gearing up for what recipes from Mosquito Supper Club will surely arise from such an arrangement. Towels can be purchased for $16 each, cookbook for $35, roux spoon for $29.95 and utensil holder for $42.