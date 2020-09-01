Helping hand: Contribute to these Hurricane Laura relief efforts

While Hurricane Laura spared the Capital City, our neighbors to the west were not so lucky. The Category 4 hurricane left in its wake widespread destruction, leaving the residents of Lake Charles and surrounding areas to pick up the pieces of their homes and livelihoods. However, they don’t have to do so alone.

Since our state is no stranger to storms and the accompanying restoration efforts, we know the power of working together. Following the floods of 2016, volunteers from across the state chipped in both physically and monetarily to get the families affected back on their feet. Now, it’s our turn to lend a helping hand.

Read on for a brief list of ways to give back to Lake Charles and other affected areas. And share other relief organizations or efforts in the comments below.

Second Harvest Food Bank

Monetary donations, which go toward providing meals to those impacted, can be made here.

Cajun Navy Relief

Supplies can be donated through the group’s Amazon wishlist here.

LSU College of Agriculture

Donations of basic supplies–like baby wipes, soap and batteries (see the Instagram post above for a full list)–are being collected on LSU’s campus (106 Woodin Hall) through this Thursday, September 3.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana

Make monetary or supply donations, or sign up to volunteer here.

Photographer Jordan Hefler

Through tomorrow, September 2, local photographer and Westlake native Jordan Hefler is donating 50% of sales from her photo presets to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana. Learn more about the foundation here and purchase Hefler’s presets here.

World Central Kitchen

Donations to provide meals to those in need can be made here.

10/31 Consortium

10/31 Consortium is accepting donations of essentials Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 15618 Greenwell Springs Rd. See the Instagram post above for a list of needed items.

Vitalant Blood Donation

Not all donations require money. With over 400 blood donations lost due to Hurricane Laura, the local blood supply is in need of donations of all blood types. To find a center and make an appointment, click here.

Sweet Baton Rouge

Now through Saturday, September 5, the new brick-and-mortar Sweet Baton Rouge location is accepting donations for aid in Lake Charles. In addition, the company is donating all proceeds from its Cajun Navy T-shirt to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank’s programs for hurricane relief.