Helping hand: Contribute to these Hurricane Laura relief efforts
While Hurricane Laura spared the Capital City, our neighbors to the west were not so lucky. The Category 4 hurricane left in its wake widespread destruction, leaving the residents of Lake Charles and surrounding areas to pick up the pieces of their homes and livelihoods. However, they don’t have to do so alone.
Since our state is no stranger to storms and the accompanying restoration efforts, we know the power of working together. Following the floods of 2016, volunteers from across the state chipped in both physically and monetarily to get the families affected back on their feet. Now, it’s our turn to lend a helping hand.
Read on for a brief list of ways to give back to Lake Charles and other affected areas. And share other relief organizations or efforts in the comments below.
Monetary donations, which go toward providing meals to those impacted, can be made here.
Supplies can be donated through the group’s Amazon wishlist here.
Donations of basic supplies–like baby wipes, soap and batteries (see the Instagram post above for a full list)–are being collected on LSU’s campus (106 Woodin Hall) through this Thursday, September 3.
No matter how you would like to help Southwest Louisiana, we have a way! Financial: text LAURA to 40403 or https://unitedwayswla.org/Donate Volunteering: https://unitedwayswla.org/VolunteerForm Donations of good or services: https://unitedwayswla.org/donations Shelter info: www.La211ShelterInfo.org
United Way of Southwest Louisiana
Make monetary or supply donations, or sign up to volunteer here.
many of you may know that my hometown of Westlake and the surrounding areas of Lake Charles, Louisiana were destroyed this week due to category 4 #HurricaneLaura. my parents came to evacuate and stay with me in Baton Rouge and we watched everything in our small town unfold on the Weather Channel and Facebook. they went back home yesterday to assess the damage and although we were lucky our home had only minor window and roof damage compared to the rest of the area, many of our neighbors, friends, and their families were not so lucky. from now until Wednesday September 2nd, I am donating 50% of the sales from packs I & II of #MyChromaticPresets to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, which will benefit disaster grants that pay for food, shelter, medicine, and all the other necessities that help stabilize those in most immediate need (www.foundationswla.org) if you’ve ever considered buying my #lightroompresets or diving into the world of photo editing, now is a great time! www.jordanhefler.com/presets #linkinbio
Through tomorrow, September 2, local photographer and Westlake native Jordan Hefler is donating 50% of sales from her photo presets to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana. Learn more about the foundation here and purchase Hefler’s presets here.
📸 Scenes from meal distribution today in Lake Charles, Louisiana. WCK’s team cooked thousands of fresh meals from our mobile Relief Kitchen that we delivered into the hardest hit neighborhoods. There was heavy rain which is an added challenge for families living in homes with roof damage.
Donations to provide meals to those in need can be made here.
10/31 Consortium inaugural board member, Rainee Dunham, is leading a coordinated effort to bring supply donations to the Lake Charles area in the wake of #HurricaneLaura. Please, if you have anything at all to donate, bring it by Caliber Flooring at 15618 Greenwell Springs Road in Central anytime M-F from 8a-5p. Many thanks to the Caliber Flooring team, Josh & Rainee Dunham and Jason & Micki LeSage! #LouisianaStrong
10/31 Consortium is accepting donations of essentials Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 15618 Greenwell Springs Rd. See the Instagram post above for a list of needed items.
With wildfires in the West and hurricanes in the South and East, donation centers have been forced to close and blood drives have been canceled causing lifesaving blood donations to go uncollected. As a national blood provider in over 40 states, Vitalant can serve both local needs and move lifesaving blood donations where they are needed most and help communities recover. If you are in an area unaffected by these disasters, please schedule a donation using the link in our bio. Together, we can help each other weather the storms.
Not all donations require money. With over 400 blood donations lost due to Hurricane Laura, the local blood supply is in need of donations of all blood types. To find a center and make an appointment, click here.
In 2016, people around the country supported Baton Rouge during the Great Flood and four years later, we are here today to support our neighboring cities through the sales of our #CajunNavy t-shirt. We are heartbroken for our customers, family, and friends in the Lake Charles area, as more news is being shared it's just devasting to see the surrounding areas of Lake Charles. We have compiled a list of places you can help support different drop off's and donate to other local charities at sweetbatonrougeinsider.com. Starting tomorrow, Monday, August 31st Sweet Baton Rouge® Flagship store, you can drop off canned goods through September 5th, and all donations will be brought to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or now through September 30th, all proceeds of any “Cajun Navy” t-shirt will be donated to Hurricane relief funds through our Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. You can visit the store at 1509 Government Street Suite D at Electric Depot. When you bring in 5 or more canned goods we will give you 20% off in-store, some exceptions on locally made goods. If we are missing an organization or other resources we should add, please let us know!
Now through Saturday, September 5, the new brick-and-mortar Sweet Baton Rouge location is accepting donations for aid in Lake Charles. In addition, the company is donating all proceeds from its Cajun Navy T-shirt to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank’s programs for hurricane relief.
