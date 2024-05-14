Here comes the son! A groovy, daisy-filled shower to welcome a baby boy | By Ryn Lakvold -

What happens when your sister-in-law gets pregnant with her first baby? For Kristen Cascio, throwing the most fabulous baby shower possible for Stefanie and Michael Cascio’s little miracle was a must. And while the couple was aware of the baby shower, the details were all kept a surprise.

“Stefanie has always loved the vibes of the ’60s and ’70s. She’s a flower child at heart,” Kristen says, “We knew, boy or girl, we’d run with this theme!”

Once they knew the gender, Kristen nailed down a color scheme that felt true to Stefanie and her future baby boy all at the same time, using blues, turquoise and pops of citron. To top off the theme, she incorporated phrases like “Groovy Baby” and “Here Comes the Son” into many of the details.

Cascio designed and printed the invitations and incorporated a retro floral design to align with the theme. “We included a details card and a ‘Dear Baby Cascio’ card,” she says, explaining that guests were invited to write to the Cascios’ future son. “Everything was stitched together with a daisy floral ribbon.”

Kristen left no detail untouched, from Shaun Ward providing entertainment on the violin to daisy sunglasses and pool floats. But one aspect that had a big impact on the party was the bold floral doorway display.

“The front door entrance was made with daisy paper fans,” she says. “Erin Lambert, one of the hostesses, created this labor of love and it was such a grand entrance!”

See more pictures from the groovy baby shower below.