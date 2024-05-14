Need last-minute graduation gift ideas? We have you covered | By Lilly Chastain -

Graduation season is in full swing, and that means it is time to get to shopping. Whether your graduate is headed off to college or prepping for the real world, the greatest gift is one that shows your love and care but also prepares them for the next exciting chapter.

We asked The Keeping Room to share some go-to gifts for 2024 graduates. Before your loved ones turn their tassel, check out these local finds below.

“The Corkcicle backpack cooler is great for senior trips or the beach,” says The Keeping Room owner Andi Berthelot.

Convenient and cute, this ice chest is the gift that keeps on giving. It’s small scale and easy-to-carry design means that it will be a grad’s new best friend.

“The LSU playing cards are great for both boys and girls,” she notes.

This unisex gift is perfect for grads who are either heading off to LSU or leaving. They’re a fun and eye-catching keepsake that they will keep for years to come.

“The Pura diffuser is great because dorms do not always allow candles,” Berthelot explains.

These outlet-powered diffusers are perfect for high school grads who are heading off to those musty dorms across the country. With many different scents, there are plenty of options to customize for each individual graduate.

Boys are hard to buy for. That’s no secret. But for college graduates, you can’t go wrong with something like this innovative glass that takes his at-home cocktail hours from college pre-game to mature evening sips.

Jon Hart SS Carry-On

You can never have too many bags, right? This Jon Hart bag is the ideal size for packing for weekends back home. And it’s leather detailing is hard to pass up.