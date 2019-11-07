Gracious gatherings: inRegister’s November issue delves into the art of the party

Beautiful homes are the best settings for beautiful celebrations. After all, what’s better than celebrating at home surrounded by your loved ones? While unique houses fill the pages of inRegister all year long, the November 2019 issue showcases the entertaining abilities of three local women who have mastered the challenge of hosting gatherings in their own abodes.

Mary Margaret Singer and her husband Wyn opt out of formal dinner parties and entertain with “one-dish wonders” like gumbo or soup. Whether it’s a holiday feast or Sunday meal with their family, Kay Morgan and her husband T.C. can often be found in the dining room of their historic home. And bringing the great outdoors to her table, Holly Hutchison creates a unique nature-styled setting with her husband’s winged trophies.

Though each of their styles is distinct, all three cherish the same quality: creating memories and traditions with loved ones. Read more about these gracious hostesses in the cover story of inRegister’s November issue, available on newsstands now.

