Got game: New ways to watch with LSU sports experiences

It’s no secret that LSU sports are king in Baton Rouge. Weekends–and sometimes weeknights–are consumed with the rituals surrounding the LSU Tigers and whichever field or court they are taking. Growing up in the Capital City, I’m not really even sure what people in less sports-enthused places do for fun. What do they base their parties around? What is the background noise at their restaurants? How do they come up with excuses for day drinking? I may not ever know the answers to these questions, but I do know that after years of sitting on the sidelines, the idea of finding a new way to watch the games, meets and more makes my ears perk up.

Read on for our finds for unique experiences that serve to make you, your family and friends part of the action:

BASEBALL

Tired of sitting in the bleachers? Get a group together and upgrade to the new Loge Seating for a game. This special offering gives fans the opportunity to sit in a roped-off area on the concourse, complete with comfortable seating, as well as access to the Champions Club (i.e. elevated food and drink options, private bathrooms and more), parking passes and what LSU refers to as “unique pre-game opportunities.” While we don’t know exactly what that entails, we can only assume it would be worth our while.

The package is limited to select games this season. For more information, click here.

GYMNASTICS

Have a large group that loves LSU gymnastics? Meets now have a special experience perfect for parties or any other group who loves the thrill of a good floor or beam routine. Called “The Landing,” the package includes 40 floor tickets, 10 parking passes, 10 signed posters, food and drinks, a visit from Mike the Tiger and even a post-meet picture with the one and only D-D Breaux. Sign us up.

For more information on availability and booking, click here.

OTHER EXPERIENCES

Group packages are offered for nearly every LSU sport you can think of, each with special promotions and opportunities. LSU women’s basketball offers the option for groups to be part of the Lady Tiger high-five tunnel. LSU baseball group ticket buyers can request pre-game field access. Groups of 50 or more are invited to take a post-game group photo on the court after LSU men’s basketball games.

For a full list of group LSU sports experiences, check out the group ticket page here.

What experience do you think LSU should offer? Let us know in the comments below.