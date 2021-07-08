Give a dog a bone: Homemade treats for your furry friend

They say a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Well, the same goes for man’s best friend. And despite heading to the toilet for a drink every now and then, the pups of the Capital City have just as refined of a palate as their owners. Therefore, store-bought treat varieties won’t always do. We rounded up a few more gourmet options that are all made locally. We think they’re worth learning a new trick for.

1. Birthday cake, Baton Rouge Dog Bakery

Every dog has his day, and in this case, we’re talking about his birthday. Baton Rouge Dog Bakery bakes and decorates cakes that look almost too good to eat, all to celebrate your pet’s milestones. Order by calling 318-201-9961 or online at batonrougedogbakery.com.

2. This Little Piggy, The Urban Hound

So high quality that human owners could eat them, these bite-size treats are perfect for training. This flavor, called “This Little Piggy” for its real pork ingredients, is one of many from the brand. Shop online at theurbanhoundbr.com.

3. CBD pet chews, Cypress Hemp

Formulated with pets both canine and feline in mind, these chews have the veterinarian stamp of approval and aim to soothe everything from anxiety to arthritis to chronic pain. A bag of 50 chews can be ordered from cypresshemp.com.

4. Homemade treats, Gourmet Girls

Gourmet Girls’ artisanal bites aren’t just for human lunches and parties. With dogs frequenting the shop’s outdoor dining area, it’s only fitting that they have their own menu item. These peanut butter treats change shape with the seasons and can be purchased in store in packs of three. gourmetgirlsbr.com.

5. Pupcakes, Smallcakes Baton Rouge

While Smallcakes has a rotating selection of flavors, these are a staple on the menu. Iced and available daily at the bakery’s location off Highland Road, these dog-friendly cupcakes are the ideal way for your furry friend to indulge. @smallcakesbatonrouge

6. The Ethel, Mac & Ethel’s

Chicken broth, peanut butter and pumpkin are the magic ingredients in these home-baked treats. Named in honor of the real-life dog who enjoys them, these biscuits come in sizes from miniature to large in order to cater to every canine. Order at macandethels.com for local pickup or delivery.

7. Personalized treats, Southern Porch Bakery

Born out of the founder’s fondness for an afternoon treat, these pet-friendly varieties are made specially for the dogs they’re meant to delight. This local bakery crafts custom treats for pet birthdays or just because. Bones, cakes and more can be ordered for local delivery through spblouisiana.com.

8. Doggy shaved ice, Cool Tiger Ice Snowballs

Dogs are invited to cool off with a snowball alongside their owners at Cool Tiger Ice Snowballs on Jones Creek Road. It’s standard for furry friends to be served their complimentary shaved ice first because that’s what good boys deserve. facebook.com/cooltigericebr