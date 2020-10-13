From the October issue: Rollicking through Round Top

They say that everything’s bigger in Texas, and in the world of antiques shows, that couldn’t be more correct. This month, we’re talking Round Top. Southern décor gurus like Joanna Gaines have known about it for years, as has anyone with the slightest interest in snagging a bargain on items as diverse as vintage clothing and centuries-old boudoirs. But the seasonal shows have only grown in intrigue since their start in 1968, overflowing the 90-person west Texas town with retail buyers and individual treasure-hunters from all over the country.

In anticipation for this fall’s event, which will take place from October 15 to November 1, we talked to a few Round Top regulars and leaned a bit more about how to manage our time—and our wallets—at this famous antiques fair. Read the full story here or check it out in the October issue of inRegister, on newsstands now.