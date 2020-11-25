From the November issue: A whole new ‘Nutcracker’ experience

Baton Rouge’s very own The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou has taken an interactive approach in lieu of the usual theatre performances this year. This month, the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre introduced Nutcracker Sweets, a three-part Zoom series allowing children to learn lessons—even a few dances—in each episode. And two more are on the way.

Ballet and Bonbons, set for this Sunday, November 29, and Sugar Plum Soiree on December 13 incorporate exciting activities for kids to learn and create. From decorating fans to practicing on pointe shoes, this series will bring the Nutcracker magic to homes across the city.

