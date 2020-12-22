From ‘The Network’: Red Magnolia Theatre Company spotlights local women

Three years ago, the Red Magnolia Theatre Company was founded by a group of passionate local women with other passionate local women in mind. And while the challenges of 2020 kept the group from taking the stage, it hasn’t changed their goal of spotlighting the talent of women from Baton Rouge and beyond.

In addition to a series of performances coming in 2021, the group also found new purpose in the face of COVID-19 restrictions. Red Magnolia has launched a new educational initiative which puts Baton Rouge native women who have found success in the arts as the experts in master classes aimed to teach aspiring locals.

