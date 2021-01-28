From the January issue: Grace Holden’s vibrant fiber art brings warmth to winter

LSU fine arts graduate Grace Holden’s former passion for cast metal has evolved into her growing love for fiber art. Now, she’s taking rug-making techniques to the wall. Her brand Stuff & Co. features funky and vibrant tufted compositions, affording the Baton Rouge community some extra fun and color in these last days of winter. Creating daily, Holden handcrafts her mirrors, poofs and quilted wall hangings that can be found on Etsy and at local pop-up markets.

