From the November issue: Live Oak Arabians is a rural refuge

Small hints might clue you in: the wooden fence reaching out past Towne Center, the mooing in the distance before the turn onto College Drive. Investigate a little further, and you’d find the unlikely location of Live Oak Arabians, a sprawling horse ranch in the midst of Mid City, and the setting for our November issue’s cover story.

Owner Phil Witter has formed memories at the ranch since childhood, with the 250 acres once stretching to nearly 2,000 in his family’s history of ownership. Dozens of horses call the pastures home today, as do sprawling 100-year-old oak trees, with barns still primped for future equine champions (1,133 award-winning show horses have already come from the ranch, and that’s just since 1986). You might even deem it a perfect venue for your next big event.

To learn more about Live Oak Arabians and the human-animal relationships that make it a success today, check out the story here or in our November issue, available on newsstands now.