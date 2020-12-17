From the December issue: Ashley Atiyeh Miles launches a new initiative to assist businesses

As president and CEO of the newly launched Franklyn West, a business growth collective, Ashley Atiyeh Miles is paving the way for businesses to thrive and prosper through the albatross of COVID. For Miles, a consulting business in the contemporary world means redesigning the outdated method of consulting and recruiting by implementing various tactics, including a proprietary planning tool and notable global business leaders to accelerate and transform businesses.

A fundamental element of Franklyn West is its Ambassadors in Residence program, a team of distinguishable global business leader ambassadors who provide a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company’s clients. The team features the likes of FUBU CEO and ABC Shark Tank investor Daymond John, former CEO of DVF Sandra Campos, and NHL Network broadcaster and analyst Kevin Weekes. Wih this new initiative, Miles has pledged all of her creativity, passion and efforts to empower businesses through the trial and tribulations of COVID, as well as the future ahead.

To read the full story from the December issue of inRegiser, click here.