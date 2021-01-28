From ‘225’: Artist Cora Barhorst’s quirky celebrity portraits

Instilled by her art historian mother, Cora Barhorst’s fervor for painting began at a young age but has recently transitioned from a beloved pastime to a profitable business through the introduction of her online print store, Cora B. Gallery. From the serene expression of Princess Diana to the austere countenance of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Barhorst encapsulates the spirit of musicians, historical figures and other celebrated (mostly female) faces through her painted portraits, each in various sizes suitable for small office nooks and grand living spaces alike, and featuring her signature quirks of bright pastel flowers, butterflies and pearls on circular canvases. The result: dreamy decor in the guise of inspiring icons.

