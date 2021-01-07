From ‘225’: A minimalist planner for the new year

For any Type-A person, a planner is a lifeline to get through the year. This is what led Alter Planning Co. creator Katherine “scottie.” Lea to design a planner focused on providing ample space for financial goals, business tools and personal life matters, laying out a structure for everyday tasks in order to help people better organize their lives.

Since launching in 2019, Alter Planning Co. has graced the pages of Elle and Marie Claire—and was also featured on a list of Black-owned businesses on Beyonce’s website. Life can certainly be chaotic, but Lea’s peaceful and holistic approach to planning hopes to alleviate the stress of the everyday nitty gritty.

Click here to read more about Lea’s story from our sister publication, 225 magazine.