From ‘225’: A look back at the year that was

Well, we did it. We have made it to the end of this unprecedented roller coaster of a year. At some points it seemed as if 2020 would never come to a close. For many, even the highlights were darkened by the disastrous effects of COVID-19, not to mention a constant feeling of uncertainty following us anywhere we went. But that’s not to say that the year was completely bereft of benefits! Despite our downfalls, we have seen the Baton Rouge community come together like never before. So while we’re ready to leave 2020 in the past, maybe a quick reflection is what we need to move on into 2021.

For a detailed month-to-month recap of all of 2020’s highs and lows as they were experienced here in Baton Rouge, check out this article from our sister publication, 225, tracing the year’s events from a national championship to a national election.