The Foot Above Foundation steps up in the wake of Hurricane Ida

When we featured CounterspaceBR owner Sarah Joy Hays as one of our 2020 Women with a Cause, we couldn’t have anticipated that her homegrown philanthropy, Foot Above Foundation, would be kicking into high gear again so soon. Since founding the organization in 2016 during Baton Rouge’s devastating flood event, Hays—who has just returned from Houston after evacuating Hurricane Ida’s wake—has helped coordinate more than $200,000 in donated goods to those in need, a number that will surely grow in the coming weeks.

“We’ve updated the Foot Above website with an accurate list of items needed for Hurricane Ida victims,” says Hays. “It’s not totally expansive yet—I made it while sitting at my friends’ home in Houston—but it does list some of the first helpful things that’ll be crucial to get into people’s hands.”

Hays stopped in Houston to purchase a couple of chainsaws and smaller items like bug spray that may be difficult to find in Baton Rouge, but locals who are looking to help can check the Amazon Wishlist on the Foot Above website, as well as the CounterspaceBR Instagram page.

“We’re currently working with organizations in places like Houma and Thibodaux that were heavily affected, and still figuring out the most efficient ways for people to find supplies, but it’ll be coming together more in the next few days,” she says.

For now, CounterspaceBR’s location at 3753 Perkins Rd. Suite D serves as a drop-off point for any donated supplies. Stay updated at instagram.com/counterspacebr.