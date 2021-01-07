Fitness finds to enhance your at-home workout
Throw away those leftover Christmas cookies you’re still hoarding. With a new year comes new motivation and we’re hitting the ground running—literally.
Whether your quarantine “gym” has taken the form of your living room or the sidewalk or your neighborhood, we think a few new purchases have the power to create the motivation necessary to set those resolutions and stick to them. Scroll down to learn more about the finds featured below:
- Stasher reusable snack bag, Anthropologie
- Don’t Stop Just Geaux baseball cap, Sweet Baton Rouge
- Beach Riot legging and sports bra set, Tread BR
- Theragun “Elite,” The Backpacker
- Bala bangles, Pure Barre
- Teleties hair ties, Pure Barre
- “Be Nice to Yourself” water bottle, Rodéo Boutique
- Feetures socks, Varsity Sports
- HOKA One One “Bondi 7” shoe, Massey’s
- Blogilates gold dumbbell, Target
What finds are motivating your fitness regimen for the new year? Let us know in the comments below.
