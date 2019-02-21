From the February issue: A wellness program fit for everyone

For April Hamilton, writer of the food blog April’s Kitchen Counter, an ACL injury wasn’t the end of her fitness journey. Rather, it was just the beginning of a journey to a whole new lifestyle starting with a 6-week fitness challenge at The Healthcare Gallery and Wellness Spa.

Guided by trainers and healthcare professionals, Hamilton built a routine that not only allowed her to lose weight and gain muscle mass, but to still enjoy the Louisiana cuisine she quickly grew to love after moving to Baton Rouge from West Virginia.

“For me, I got instantly addicted to the fun workouts, especially when the In Body graph confirmed the results I was hoping for,” explains Hamilton in this article from inRegister’s February issue. “At the end of six weeks, I had worked every square inch of my body, and made it through the foodie holidays a couple of pounds lighter.”

For more details about the program and Hamilton’s recipes, read the full story here or check it out in our February issue, available on newsstands now.