From the February issue: Front door color communication

Pale pink, subtle blue or blazing orange—every color communicates a different message, especially through the first impression cast by a home’s front door. A classic characteristic of American culture, the color of a front door serves as an emotional primer for guests and passersby, as well as alluding to the times to be had within. Whether you prefer the patriotism of a vivacious red or the brightness of a buoyant yellow, St. Francisville designer and color expert Ellen Kennon explains the emotional effects colors can have on us, encouraging us to dig a little deeper when choosing the perfect shade and hue for our front door.

