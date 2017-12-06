My favorite things: Walter Tharp
President, Cane Land Distilling Company
Place for lunch: City Pork is my go-to.
Way to get myself moving in the morning: A half pot of Community Coffee and some reggae
Guilty pleasure: From time to time, rum tastings first thing in the morning at the distillery
Song on my playlist: “Ball and Chain” by Social Distortion
Items in my wardrobe: One of my father’s old sweatshirts
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Death Valley, of course
Childhood memory: Snake hunting around the LSU Lakes
Locale for date night: The Radio Bar and Cane Land
Talent I wish I had: Always wished I could dunk a basketball
Book: And a Bottle of Rum by Wayne Curtis
Concert I ever attended: Jerry Garcia Band with The Meters at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California
App on my smartphone: Distiller: Your Personal Liquor Expert
Place to have a shopping spree: Sunglass Hut
Most treasured possession: I try to treasure experiences, not possessions, but my Kawasaki Quad is pretty sweet.
Idea of perfect happiness: A day with one of my three daughters
My motto for life: Embrace risk and don’t be afraid to fail.
