My favorite things: Stephanie Clayton Crawford

Teacher and owner of Best in Class Professional Tutoring

Mother to Jane-Elsie and Mary Clayton; wife to John

Guilty pleasure: Peanut butter and chocolate ice cream from Baskin Robbins

Most treasured possession: My family, hands down >>

Place for lunch: Ruth’s Chris on Fridays with my girlfriends

Way to spend $20: Cannolis and a glass of wine at Digiulio’s

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Diet Coke and working out with my trainer, Kirk Simmons

Childhood memory: Summers in Creede, Colorado, at our family cabin

Song on my playlist: “Dr. Feelgood” by Motley Crue

Out-of-town destination: New York City >>

Class in high school: Speech

App on my smartphone: Design Home

Book: Becoming by Michelle Obama

Way to unwind: Mimosas on the beach! But at home, margarita on the front porch with my husband while the kids play outside.

Concert I ever attended: One of my favorites is Soundgarden at UNO, 1994. John Mayer never disappoints, either.

Talent I wish I had: Flexibility. I always wanted to be able to do back flips. I would kill to be able to do the splits! Wasn’t in my cards.

Idea of perfect happiness: To love and be loved. My family has given me perfect happiness.

Perfume: “Oddity” by Rag & Bone

Place to have a shopping spree: North Park Mall, Dallas!

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Mardi Gras! Perfect size, perfect people, perfect fun! Can’t forget St. Patty’s, too! So much fun!

Item in my makeup bag: La Mer lip balm

My motto for life: Never. Give. Up. Period.