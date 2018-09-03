My favorite things: Stan Levy
Founder/CEO, SASSO
Way to spend a Saturday morning: At my kids’ games
Guilty pleasure: Ice cream
TV show: SportsCenter
Way to spend $20: iTunes downloads
Class in high school: History
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Saturday night in Death Valley
Childhood memory: Playing outside all day and night
Song on my playlist: “Psycho” by Post Malone
Way to unwind: Quiet time with my wife
Website to kill some time: The Wrap
Out-of-town destination: French Riviera
Place to have a shopping spree: Saks
Book: Positioning: The Battle for Your Mind by Al Ries and Jack Trout
Concert I ever attended: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Most treasured possession: My family
Idea of perfect happiness: Health, love and peace
Item in my wardrobe: Chelsea boots
Talent I wish I had: Juggling
My motto for life: Carpe diem—Seize the day!
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!