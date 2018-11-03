My favorite things: Mike Manning

President and CEO, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Serving my wife breakfast in bed

Class in high school: English

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: LSU Tiger football

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Workout at 5 a.m.

Childhood memory: Time spent with my best friend until his death in second grade

Song on my playlist: Anything classic rock from the ’70s and ’80s

Guilty pleasure: A Crystal Head vodka martini

Locale for date night: My wife’s favorite restaurant, Bistro Italia

Time of year: Summer

Book: Anything by Lee Child or John Sandford

Concert I ever attended: Steely Dan

Excuse to indulge: Getting through hurricane season unscathed!

Out-of-town destination: San Antonio

Most treasured possession: My late father’s Krugerrand ring

Way to unwind: Doing yardwork

Idea of perfect happiness: Great wife and great kids—it does not get much better.

Talent I wish I had: Play the piano

Hidden talent: It is so hidden, I cannot find it.

My motto for life: Be honest and enjoy what you are doing!