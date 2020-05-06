My favorite things: Mary Stein
Assistant library director, East Baton Rouge Parish Library
Place for lunch: Maison Lacour or Bistro Byronz
Guilty pleasure: Girl Scout Thin Mints. Not sorry. No guilt.
Way to spend a Saturday morning: HGTV
TV shows: Midsomer Murders and Call the Midwife
Way to spend $20: Books! SF or mystery!
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Community Coffee
Childhood memory: As kids, designing our own haunted house in the creepy basement of our Victorian house in West Virginia
Song on my playlist: “Miserere Mei”
Item in my wardrobe: Vintage jacket
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Maker Faire
Way to unwind: Make music
Time of year: April. Just not THIS April.
Book: Just not possible. Maybe a tie between Pride and Prejudice, The Stainless Steel Rat, Wee Free Men and Thirteenth Night: A Medieval Mystery.
Concert I ever attended: Three Dog Night in the ’70s
Perfume: Woodhue
App on my smartphone: Libby
Place to have a shopping spree: The Pink Elephant Antiques
Excuse to indulge: Chocolate pie at Elsie’s Plate and Pie
Out-of-town destination: Hill country west of Austin
Idea of perfect happiness: Rocking and singing to babies
Most treasured possession: Grandfather clock saved from 2016 flood
My motto for life: At work: Nobody dies. In general: God will provide.
Hidden talent: Painting
