My Favorite Things: Liz Walker
Owner, art dealer and professional framer, Elizabethan Gallery
Place for lunch: I don’t do lunch as I’m in retail.
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: White Light Night
Guilty pleasure: Any of Superior Grill’s Mexican food
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Gardening
Class in high school: Math
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Pilates
Song on my playlist: “Hotel California” by the Eagles
Childhood memory: Catching fireflies
Way to unwind: A glass of crisp chardonnay
Time of year: Winter
Book: A Gentleman in Moscow
by Amor Towles
Concert I ever attended: Bruce Springsteen
Perfume: “Womanity” by Thierry Mugler
Item in my makeup bag: Mascara
Place to have a shopping spree: Stein Mart (until it’s history)
Out-of-town destination: Orange Beach, Alabama
Hidden talent: My ability to dress for a theme
Most treasured possession: My art collection
My motto for life: If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.
