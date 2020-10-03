My Favorite Things: Liz Walker

Owner, art dealer and professional framer, Elizabethan Gallery

Place for lunch: I don’t do lunch as I’m in retail.

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: White Light Night

Guilty pleasure: Any of Superior Grill’s Mexican food

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Gardening

Class in high school: Math

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Pilates

Song on my playlist: “Hotel California” by the Eagles

Childhood memory: Catching fireflies

Way to unwind: A glass of crisp chardonnay

Time of year: Winter

Book: A Gentleman in Moscow

by Amor Towles

Concert I ever attended: Bruce Springsteen

Perfume: “Womanity” by Thierry Mugler

Item in my makeup bag: Mascara

Place to have a shopping spree: Stein Mart (until it’s history)

Out-of-town destination: Orange Beach, Alabama

Hidden talent: My ability to dress for a theme

Most treasured possession: My art collection

My motto for life: If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.