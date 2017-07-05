My Favorite Things: Lisa Capuano Tabor

Owner/licensed interior designer, Workable Interiors

Guilty pleasure: Shoes and clothes

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Eating breakfast with my family and spending time with my boys

Place for lunch: Mansurs

TV show: The Walking Dead

Class in high school: Algebra

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Live after Five – love the live music and socializing downtown with friends.

Perfume: Tory Burch

Item in my wardrobe: White skinny jeans

Childhood memory: I grew up in California and loved visiting my grandparents in Biloxi for weeks in the summer. My siblings and I loved the beach, fishing and spending time with our cousins.

Time of year: I love the fall and winter because of the cooler weather.

Place for a manicure/pedicure: Galaxy Nail and Spa—I love the milk and honey pedicure.

Place to have a shopping spree: DSW and LOFT

Out-of-town destination: Santa Rosa, California, to visit my parents, sister and brother

Concert I ever attended: U2 in Montreal

App on my smartphone: Waze – I love to change the voice to Mr. T!

Most treasured possession: My grandmother’s garnet ring—I wear it every day.

My motto for life: Life is short. Be positive and enjoy the loved ones around you.