My favorite things: Kenny Nguyen
CEO/co-founder, ThreeSixtyEight
Guilty pleasure: Performing stand-up comedy
Place for lunch: Soji
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Walking the LSU Lakes
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: USS Kidd
TV Show: The Office
Way to spend $20: Tacos at El Tio Taqueria on Burbank
Idea of perfect happiness: Traveling with my wife Laura
Song on my playlist: “Gifts and Curses” by Yellowcard
Item in my wardrobe: American Giant hoodie
Hidden talent: I can make fresh pasta.
Website to kill some time: Bleacherreport.com
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Playing with my dog Taco
Book: Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss
Concert I ever attended: Anything at Austin City Limits
Online shopping destination: Zara or Topman
My motto for life: “Be so good they can’t ignore you.” —Steve Martin
Place to have a shopping spree: B8ta, the tech retail store
Excuse to indulge: Cay Wittenberg’s Sopapilla Cheesecake
Locale for date night: Painting with a Twist
Out-of-town destination: Charleston, South Carolina
Most treasured possession: The letter my dad gave me for my senior retreat in high school
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!