My favorite things: Jude Chatelain
Director, Balanced Body Pilates Studio
Guilty pleasure: Chocolate chip cookies
Place for lunch: Turkey sandwich and an apple in the lunchroom at work!
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Sleeping in until 6 a.m.
TV shows: Counting Cars, Blue Bloods
Class in high school: Physical education
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Any LSU football, basketball or baseball game
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Jesus and Caféciteaux coffee
Childhood memory: Dressing up as Kiss with neighborhood friends and performing a lip-sync concert to the entire Kiss Alive 2 album in a neighbor’s carport AND charging admission for it!
Item in my wardrobe: Hoodies
Song on my playlist: “Desert Plains” by Judas Priest
Locale for date night: At home on our backyard patio
Way to unwind: Cranking up Hair Nation on Sirius XM and working out in my garage
Time of year: Summer
Concert I ever attended: Kiss Dynasty tour August 18, 1979
Place to have a shopping spree: Guitar Center, Lowe’s, Academy Sports
Most treasured possession: My vinyl, cassette and CD collection
