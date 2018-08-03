My favorite things: Johnston von Springer

2une In reporter, WBRZ

Place for lunch: George’s

Guilty pleasure: Watching QVC

Book: The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Coffee and a book

TV shows: The Crown, American Horror Story, Madam Secretary

Way to spend $20: Superior margarita

Class in high school: American history

Song on my playlist: “P.Y.T.” by Michael Jackson

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Saturday in Tiger Stadium

Way to get myself moving in the morning: 1:30 a.m. alarm

Childhood memory: Cameo on the Today Show

Locale for date night: Anywhere with a patio and live music

Concert I ever attended: Tom Petty

Item in my wardrobe: Peter Millar pullovers

Way to unwind: Glass (or bottle!) of wine

Website to kill some time: Buzzfeed

Place to have a shopping spree: Carriages

Out-of-town destination: Going home to Dallas

Most treasured possession: Rolex

Idea of perfect happiness: Early retirement