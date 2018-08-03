My favorite things: Johnston von Springer
2une In reporter, WBRZ
Place for lunch: George’s
Guilty pleasure: Watching QVC
Book: The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Coffee and a book
TV shows: The Crown, American Horror Story, Madam Secretary
Way to spend $20: Superior margarita
Class in high school: American history
Song on my playlist: “P.Y.T.” by Michael Jackson
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Saturday in Tiger Stadium
Way to get myself moving in the morning: 1:30 a.m. alarm
Childhood memory: Cameo on the Today Show
Locale for date night: Anywhere with a patio and live music
Concert I ever attended: Tom Petty
Item in my wardrobe: Peter Millar pullovers
Way to unwind: Glass (or bottle!) of wine
Website to kill some time: Buzzfeed
Place to have a shopping spree: Carriages
Out-of-town destination: Going home to Dallas
Most treasured possession: Rolex
Idea of perfect happiness: Early retirement
