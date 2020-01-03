My Favorite Things: Jennifer Hataway
Attorney
Guilty pleasure: Watching dog/soldier reunion videos
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Watching my daughters compete on a soccer field or tennis court
Perfume:Chanel Coco Mademoiselle (when I remember to wear it!)
TV show: Real Housewives of Whichever City Happens To Be On At The Time
Way to unwind: Sitting on the front porch with my husband Wes and our dogs
Class in high school: English
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: An LSU basketball game in the PMAC
Song on my playlist: The entire Rumours album by Fleetwood Mac
Childhood memory: A family RV trip to the Grand Canyon
Book: Pride and Prejudice
Item in my wardrobe: Gold hoop earrings
Time of year: Cold dreary winter days
Way to spend $20: Sharing a tennis lesson with friends
Concert I ever attended: Ben Folds
Place for a manicure/pedicure: Zaza. Online booking and comfy chairs—who could ask for more?
Most treasured possession: A stack of homemade cards from my daughters
Item in my makeup bag: Bare Minerals lipstick
Place to have a shopping spree: Trader Joe’s
Excuse to indulge: A completed to-do list
Way to get myself moving in the morning: A Peloton class
Idea of perfect happiness: Game night with family and friends
