My favorite things: Jennifer Butler
Vice President & CFO, The Water Institute of the Gulf
Place for lunch: Any Thai restaurant
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Cup of coffee with my husband on the back porch
TV show: CBS Sunday Morning
Childhood memory: Camping most weekends in Alaska
Way to spend $20: Paying for the person behind me in line
Class in high school: Microeconomics
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: LSU Alumni Hall of Distinction gala
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Listening to my Breethe app
Song on my playlist: Anything performed by Yo-Yo Ma
Talent I wish I had: Playing the cello again
Way to unwind: Playing Monopoly with my kids
Time of year: Spring—it’s baseball season!
Book: Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell
Concert I ever attended: James Taylor
Item in my makeup bag: Bare Minerals lip gloss
Out-of-town destination: Seattle
Most treasured possession: My late brother’s Curious George
Idea of perfect happiness: Sunday dinners at home
My motto for life: Be kind; everyone has a story.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!