My favorite things: Galen Iverstine

Owner, Iverstine Family Farms and Iverstine Farms Butcher

Guilty pleasure: Ice cream in any form. All of it.

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Cooking pancakes with kids

Place for lunch: Izzo’s Illegal Burritos

TV show: Breaking Bad

Way to spend $20: Two to-go happy-hour margaritas at Superior for me and my wife

Class in high school: World history with Mr. O’Brien

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Bandito Fest was awesome this year!

Way to get myself moving in the morning: 5 a.m. workout at Iron Tribe

Childhood memory: Riding dirt bikes in the Kisatchie National Forest

Song on my playlist: “Make Art not Friends” by Sturgill Simpson

Most treasured possession: My Martin D-16 guitar

Locale for date night: Beausoleil

Item in my wardrobe: Lululemon Pace Breaker Shorts

Way to unwind: Rocking my youngest to sleep

Website to kill some time: Racerxonline.com

Concert I ever attended: Wilco at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Online shopping destination: Backcountry.com

Place to have a shopping spree: The Backpacker

Time of year: Fall

Talent I wish I had: Artistic ability. I have zero artistic ability.

Hidden talent: I’m a pretty good whistler.