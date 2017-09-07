My favorite things: Franz N. Borghardt

Attorney at Borghardt Law Firm, founder of Geaux Rouge

Place for lunch: City Pork Brasserie

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Breakfast with family at La Divina Italian Café

TV show: Game of Thrones

Item in my wardrobe: Geaux Rouge baseball hat

Guilty pleasure: Convenience-store hot dogs. The kind you shouldn’t eat.

Class in high school: Favorite class at Catholic High (’97) was senior English.

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Late brunch at Mason’s Grill after Saturday night at LSU Tiger Stadium

Book: David and Goliath by Malcolm Gladwell

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Spending time with my son Fisher before his mother wakes up

App on my smartphone: Podcasts (“The Moth”)

Place to have a shopping spree: Churchill’s – Great scotches, bourbons, whiskeys, wines and cigars.

Childhood memory: Playing in BREC City Park

Song on my playlist: ACDC’s “Shoot to Thrill”

Locale for date night: Dinner and drinks at Overpass Merchant, dessert at K Street, then walk to Duvic’s, Ivar’s and Diguilio Brothers for post-dessert drinks. Uber home.

Most treasured possession: Fidget cube—I fidget a lot.

Website to kill some time: Facebook (I am addicted to social media)

Out-of-town destination: Mountains (Northern Colorado and Grand Tetons)