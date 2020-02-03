My favorite things: Eric Marshall
Executive Director, Baton Rouge Symphony
Guilty pleasure: Karaoke
Place for lunch: Swagat Indian Cuisine
Way to get myself moving in the morning: My two-year-old alarm clock named Finn
TV show: Shameless
Class in high school: Vocal Ensemble with Mr. Malthaner
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Obviously the Baton Rouge Symphony!
Childhood memory: Competing with my little brother at anything and everything
Song on my playlist: “Supermassive Black Hole” by Muse
Locale for date night: Fratelli’s Italian Grille
Item in my wardrobe: Penn State ugly sweater
Way to unwind: Cornhole in the backyard
Book: Right now either Moo Baa La La La! or Barnyard Dance
Time of year: Summer
Concert I ever attended: It’s a tie between Elton John and Muse
Online shopping destination: Almost everything in our house comes from Amazon.
Excuse to indulge: Who needs any excuse?
Out-of-town destination: NYC
Most treasured possession: My wedding ring
Talent I wish I had: Speaking multiple languages
Way to spend a Saturday morning: The Y to play basketball
My motto for life: Crawl, walk, run!
