My Favorite Things: Dianna Liu
President & founder, ARIX Technologies
Guilty pleasure: Cleaning and organizing
Place for lunch: Magnolia Cafe in St. Francisville or a bag of crawfish from Tony’s Seafood
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Gardening or knocking out weekend chores
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Our dogs happily take care of this.
TV show: The Wire or True Detective
Class in high school: Chemistry
Way to spend $20: Books
Book: King of the Wind by Marguerite Henry or Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell (similar names, very different stories)
Time of year: Spring
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Walking along the Mississippi River downtown or around the LSU Lakes
Song on my playlist: Any and all songs by George Strait
Item in my wardrobe: Black cowboy boots. They’re super versatile and can go from yardwork to horseback riding to work meetings.
Way to unwind: Cooking or baking
Place to have a shopping spree: Local shops and antique stores like District Mercantile in St. Francisville
Out-of-town destination: Fredricksburg, Texas (and the rest of the Texas Hill Country) or Santa Fe, New Mexico
Idea of perfect happiness: Exploring somewhere new with my husband
Hidden talent: Oil painting