My Favorite Things: Dianna Liu

President & founder, ARIX Technologies

Guilty pleasure: Cleaning and organizing

Place for lunch: Magnolia Cafe in St. Francisville or a bag of crawfish from Tony’s Seafood

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Gardening or knocking out weekend chores

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Our dogs happily take care of this.

TV show: The Wire or True Detective

Class in high school: Chemistry

Way to spend $20: Books

Book: King of the Wind by Marguerite Henry or Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell (similar names, very different stories)

Time of year: Spring

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Walking along the Mississippi River downtown or around the LSU Lakes

Song on my playlist: Any and all songs by George Strait

Item in my wardrobe: Black cowboy boots. They’re super versatile and can go from yardwork to horseback riding to work meetings.

Way to unwind: Cooking or baking

Place to have a shopping spree: Local shops and antique stores like District Mercantile in St. Francisville

Out-of-town destination: Fredricksburg, Texas (and the rest of the Texas Hill Country) or Santa Fe, New Mexico

Idea of perfect happiness: Exploring somewhere new with my husband

Hidden talent: Oil painting