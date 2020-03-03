My favorite things: Chancelier “Xero” Skidmore

Musician, poet, director of community engagement at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge

Place for lunch: Café Mimi

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Two cups of strong coffee

TV show: Pose

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Eclectic Truth Poetry Slam and Open Mic

Way to spend $20: Getting a pair of slacks altered

Way to unwind: Playing my djembe or congas

Class in high school: Band

Guilty pleasure: There is no guilt associated with any of my pleasures.

Childhood memory: Singing with my mom

Song on my playlist: “Burial” by Peter Tosh

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Sleeping

Locale for date night: Dang’s Vietnamese Restaurant

Item in my wardrobe: Black raincoat

Time of year: Fall

Website to kill some time: Facebook

Book: Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Concert I ever attended: The Michael Foster Project

Online shopping destination: Reverb.com

Idea of perfect happiness: Knowing that my family feels loved by me

App on my smartphone: Photoshop Express

Place to have a shopping spree: Brown & Brown Clothiers

Out-of-town destination: Oakland, California