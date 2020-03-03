My favorite things: Chancelier “Xero” Skidmore
Musician, poet, director of community engagement at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge
Place for lunch: Café Mimi
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Two cups of strong coffee
TV show: Pose
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Eclectic Truth Poetry Slam and Open Mic
Way to spend $20: Getting a pair of slacks altered
Way to unwind: Playing my djembe or congas
Class in high school: Band
Guilty pleasure: There is no guilt associated with any of my pleasures.
Childhood memory: Singing with my mom
Song on my playlist: “Burial” by Peter Tosh
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Sleeping
Locale for date night: Dang’s Vietnamese Restaurant
Item in my wardrobe: Black raincoat
Time of year: Fall
Website to kill some time: Facebook
Book: Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Concert I ever attended: The Michael Foster Project
Online shopping destination: Reverb.com
Idea of perfect happiness: Knowing that my family feels loved by me
App on my smartphone: Photoshop Express
Place to have a shopping spree: Brown & Brown Clothiers
Out-of-town destination: Oakland, California
