My favorite things: Chad Foster
CHAD FOSTER
CEO, Gator Millworks Inc.
Place for lunch: Anywhere that is not my desk
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Watching the sun come up on a white sandy beach with my wife
TV show: Suits
Class in high school: Consumer math
Way to spend $20: iTunes
Guilty pleasure: Taking a long shower
Song on my playlist: “City Life” by Rebelution
Locale for date night: Sullivan’s Steakhouse
Most treasured possession: My family
Book: Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking by Malcolm Gladwell
Concert I ever attended: 311 & Rebelution Music Cruise to Jamaica in 2015
Item in my wardrobe: Dri-FIT shirts
Online shopping destination: UnderArmour
Talent I wish I had: The ability to play guitar
Out-of-town destination: Northern California
My motto for life: Stay positive and love your life. I have personally lived by this every day for the last 15 years.
