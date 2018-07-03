My Favorite Things: Beverly Brooks Thompson
President, Brooks Thompson Consulting
Place for lunch: Kalurah Street Grill
Way to spend $20: Sunday ice cream with my boys—it’s a tradition.
Guilty pleasure: Massage from Massage Emporium
TV show: The West Wing
Class in high school: Choir
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Theatre Baton Rouge
Childhood memory: Being pushed on a swing by my grandfather until I had butterflies
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Buckets of coffee in a Don’t Mess with Texas mug
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Sleeping in, coffee and a long walk around the LSU lakes with my bestie
Song on my playlist: “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman soundtrack
Locale for date night: Big buttered popcorn at the movies
Item in my wardrobe: Brahmin bag
Book: Rising Strong by Brené Brown
Concert I ever attended: Billy Joel and Elton John Face to Face
App on my smartphone: TED
Hidden talent: Singing
Place to have a shopping spree: Travis Ltd.
Out-of-town destination: Casa Buena Madera, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
My motto for life: Do good. Better.
