My Favorite Things: Beverly Brooks Thompson

President, Brooks Thompson Consulting

Place for lunch: Kalurah Street Grill

Way to spend $20: Sunday ice cream with my boys—it’s a tradition.

Guilty pleasure: Massage from Massage Emporium

TV show: The West Wing

Class in high school: Choir

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Theatre Baton Rouge

Childhood memory: Being pushed on a swing by my grandfather until I had butterflies

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Buckets of coffee in a Don’t Mess with Texas mug

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Sleeping in, coffee and a long walk around the LSU lakes with my bestie

Song on my playlist: “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman soundtrack

Locale for date night: Big buttered popcorn at the movies

Item in my wardrobe: Brahmin bag

Book: Rising Strong by Brené Brown

Concert I ever attended: Billy Joel and Elton John Face to Face

App on my smartphone: TED

Hidden talent: Singing

Place to have a shopping spree: Travis Ltd.

Out-of-town destination: Casa Buena Madera, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

My motto for life: Do good. Better.