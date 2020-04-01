My favorite things: Becky Gottsegen
Figurative ceramic sculptor
Guilty pleasure and place for lunch: Dearman’s
Class in high school: Art
Time of year: Spring
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Hanging out in my PJs before meeting friends for lunch
Way to spend $20: A surprise for my granddaughter
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Love taking my granddaughter to Knock Knock and the Baton Rouge Zoo
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Schedule a workout
Song on my playlist: Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black”
Book: To Kill a Mockingbird
Childhood memory: Fun Fair Park with my friends!
Concert I ever attended: Rolling Stones in 1978
Perfume: Givenchy III, which they don’t make anymore
Item in my makeup bag: L’Oreal lipstick that lasts all day
Place to have a shopping spree: Chatta Box
Out-of-town destination: The beach on the Gulf or anywhere I can scuba dive!
Most treasured possession: My husband
Hidden talent: Cooking
Idea of perfect happiness: Spending time with family and friends
Talent I wish I had: Singing
Way to unwind: Working in my studio
My motto for life: Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!