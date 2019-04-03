My favorite things: Barbara W. Auten
Executive director, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Community New Orleans Blend coffee
Time of year: Spring in the South, fall in the North
Perfume: Shalimar
Place for lunch: Salad Station
Way to spend a Saturday morning: A latte and the puzzle page
TV show: A Million Little Things
Guilty pleasure: Buffalo chicken wings hot
Class in high school: English
Way to spend $20: Taking an employee to lunch
Childhood memory: Wynhaven cottage—my dad was the chief parks planner for Erie County, New York, and he developed a 57-acre “park” for my seven siblings and me. He put in a 3-acre lake where we fished, swam and boated. We had hiking trails, he built a cabin, and we built fires and cooked outdoors.
Baton Rouge-area experience or attraction: Any swamp tour
Song on my playlist: “Wild Horses” sung by Susan Boyle
Place to have a shopping spree: The Quilt Shop
Book: To Kill a Mockingbird—I reread it every year.
Concert I ever attended: Bruce Springsteen
Place for a manicure/pedicure: Luxury Nails
Item in my makeup bag: MK Apple Berry lipstick
Way to unwind: Sewing anything
Excuse to indulge: Vacation time
Out-of-town destination: Key West
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!