My favorite things: Barbara W. Auten

Executive director, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Community New Orleans Blend coffee

Time of year: Spring in the South, fall in the North

Perfume: Shalimar

Place for lunch: Salad Station

Way to spend a Saturday morning: A latte and the puzzle page

TV show: A Million Little Things

Guilty pleasure: Buffalo chicken wings hot

Class in high school: English

Way to spend $20: Taking an employee to lunch

Childhood memory: Wynhaven cottage—my dad was the chief parks planner for Erie County, New York, and he developed a 57-acre “park” for my seven siblings and me. He put in a 3-acre lake where we fished, swam and boated. We had hiking trails, he built a cabin, and we built fires and cooked outdoors.

Baton Rouge-area experience or attraction: Any swamp tour

Song on my playlist: “Wild Horses” sung by Susan Boyle

Place to have a shopping spree: The Quilt Shop

Book: To Kill a Mockingbird—I reread it every year.

Concert I ever attended: Bruce Springsteen

Place for a manicure/pedicure: Luxury Nails

Item in my makeup bag: MK Apple Berry lipstick

Way to unwind: Sewing anything

Excuse to indulge: Vacation time

Out-of-town destination: Key West