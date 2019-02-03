Experience: Night at the Museum

KNOCKturnal Nights

“Learning never stops,” remarks Letrece Griffin, marketing and communications specialist at Knock Knock Children’s Museum (pictured above). The simple motto is the thought behind the museum’s introduction of quarterly grownup events that allow not just parents, but anyone, to engage with the museum’s 18 learning zones while enjoying cocktails, dancing and more. “We want this to be a mix of a happy hour and a learning opportunity,” explains Griffin. “We especially want to reach adults who have been wanting to come to the museum but don’t have children.” The first installment is February 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. knockknockmuseum.org

Third Thursday

Each month, the LSU Museum of Art showcases its exhibitions with interactive, after-hours events that bring together art and food through hands-on activities alongside tastings from local restaurants and breweries. No two events are the same, with each inspired by a new exhibition and a new way of looking at the world and one another through an artistic lens. This month’s edition, set for February 21, will give guests the chance to make a print inspired by the exhibition “Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came.” Tickets range from $5 to $10. lsumoa.org

Art After Hours

To ensure that the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s newest exhibitions are experienced by the largest audience possible, the museum celebrates each opening with an Art After Hours event, which welcomes visitors into the galleries after normal business hours to enjoy drinks and mingle with a backdrop of fresh art installations. Art After Hours events are announced on the museum’s website and Facebook page. Admission is free for members and $10 for non-members. lasm.org

Stabbed in the Art

This arts event put on by Culture Candy pops up at galleries and bars around the Capital City to give artists and art lovers the chance to connect. The program aims to spotlight emerging local talent. The latest show will be on view throughout February in the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Firehouse Gallery, with an evening artist reception on February 15. “What’s great about art after hours is that a broad swath of the public gets a chance to go out and be a part of it,” says Kelsey Livingston, Arts Council director of visual arts. culturecandy.org