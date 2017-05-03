Experience: Beyond body basics

Fleauxt

May brings graduations, parties and last-minute summer planning, and all that craziness means we sometimes forget to take time to recoup. If you’re looking for a new way to find deep relaxation and rejuvenation, check out these innovative experiences. At Fleauxt, feel your surroundings disappear as you lie on your back in a tub full of warm water and Epsom salt. The dark, soundless float room allows you to clear your mind as you feel almost weightless. This tranquil experience is also touted for relieving aches and pains as well as boosting the immune system. fleauxt.com

Vida Flo

Whether you need to rehydrate after a weekend in the sun or are recovering from a stomach bug, Vida Flo offers a unique remedy. Its IV hydration treatments, overseen by a physician, allow the body to absorb the equivalent of 2 1/2 gallons of water in a fairly short period of time, plus optional vitamin and antioxidants. There are even custom cocktails geared toward relieving stress or enhancing athletic performance, and owners say all of the treatments are

useful in helping to fight the signs of aging. vida-flo.com

NeuBody Cryotherapy

Dive into the deep freeze with a cryotherapy treatment, which involves being surrounded by dry air at temperatures between -120 and -150 degrees for three minutes. First used by professional athletes recovering after competition, the full-body rejuvenation process is said to activate the body’s natural healing process and to reduce inflammation. Owners say the potential benefits range from improved circulation and better sleep to higher energy levels and boosted metabolism. neubody.com

Vida Pura Spa

Fire cupping therapy has been used for more than 3,000 years to flush toxins away by placing crystal cups over muscle tissue. The cups loosen and lift muscles by removing lactic acid and stagnant blood. This therapy is designed to relieve sore muscles and to ease pain. You may walk away with a few red, circular marks, but advocates say you’ll also leave with immediate stress relief. Swimmer Michael Phelps brought the technique to the masses when he was spotted with the signature marks on his back at the 2016 Summer Olympics. vidapuraspa.com