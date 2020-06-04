Enter your loyal canine in our Dog Days of Summer contest

They’ve accompanied us on our cabin fever-induced walks, become our new–somewhat distracting–coworkers and sat faithfully by our sides as news over the last months has boomed from the television. What better way to thank your four-legged best friend–or friends–for all they’ve done during these weeks of quarantine than by telling the world why they’re the best? With our Dog Days of Summer contest, we want to give you the chance to do just that. We’re asking people across Baton Rouge to share photos and stories of their dogs for a possible feature in our upcoming July issue.

Here’s how you can enter your pet:

Email [email protected] with just a few sentences about why your dog is the best. Include a high-resolution photo of your dog. Please include your dog’s name and its breed, if you know it. Include your own first and last name. Send it all in by Thursday, June 19.

The winning canines will earn a spot in the issue, with other favorite pups featured in our [email protected] newsletter, as well as on our Instagram page. Be sure to follow along for all of the action.

If you aren’t a subscriber to our weekly e-newsletter, [email protected], you can sign up by clicking here (be sure to check the [email protected] box at the bottom of the page).