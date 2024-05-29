EGGIE is expanding: Get the scoop on the salon’s second location | By Ryn Lakvold -

EGGIE Salon Studio is expanding to two locations. In addition to its Goodwood location, EGGIE has taken over a second salon space on Perkins Road, acquiring Air Salon & Blow Dry Bar in the shopping center that’s soon to feature beauty favorite Sephora.

The transition from Air to EGGIE started back in April when the acquisition took place. But now, after a brief transition period, a full renovation is taking place to align the new location with the black, white, and gold that has become synonymous with the EGGIE brand, with hopes to open by the end of October.

To learn more about the exciting expansion, we’re getting the inside scoop from founder and owner Rachel Eggie Gibbs. Keep reading for all of the details.

Why did you choose to open a second salon?

“The decision to expand to a second location was driven by a combination of strategic factors and rapid business growth. The salon reached full capacity within the first year of opening, increasing our hours to 12 hours to accommodate the influx of clients and growth of employees. It quickly became apparent that expansion was necessary to meet increasing demand. As discussions about expansion began, EGGIE began exploring a development that had not yet started but had been in talks for a couple of years. As this continued being pushed back, an opportunity to acquire a new location arose unexpectedly.”

Why did you choose to expand to this space?

“Expanding to a second location next to Trader Joe’s, Sephora and many boutiques offers convenience for our clients. With these popular retailers nearby, clients can seamlessly combine their salon visit with errands or shopping trips. This strategic location not only enhances convenience but also boosts visibility and attracts foot traffic, contributing to our overall success and growth.”

What can we expect from the space?

“In the new location, clients can expect a vibe and ambiance consistent with the signature EGGIE Salon Studio experience: fun, lively, warm and welcoming. Our full-service salon will offer a comprehensive range of services, including blowouts, colors, cuts, straightening, silk presses and extensions, ensuring that everyone’s beauty needs are met with expertise and precision. The layout and design will mirror that of our first location, fostering a sense of familiarity and reliability for our valued customers. However, we’ll implement some tweaks to optimize guest flow and overall comfort, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable visit.”

Are you still keeping the original location?

“Yes, definitely! We’re keeping our original location open. We want to make sure we’re still available to serve our loyal customers and also reach out to new ones. So, both locations will be up and running, making sure everyone can experience EGGIE wherever they are.”

Are there any other big plans for the future?

“Absolutely! Once the original development kicks off, I plan to invest in land and construct a larger, more comprehensive salon space. Additionally, we’re focusing on two key initiatives in the meantime. First, we’re in the early stages of developing our product line to complement the EGGIE brand, ensuring that our clients have access to top-quality products that align with our salon’s values and ethos. Second, we want to continue focusing on our partnerships with local cancer centers, such as Oschner and Mary Bird Perkins. These partnerships will enable us to provide specialized services to women undergoing post-chemo hair growth, offering support and care during this challenging time.”

